LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Hollywood stars Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are soon to become parents for the second time.

Eva who kept her first pregnancy under wraps managed to keep the second one a secret again. The news broke after she appeared with a baby bump at a recent photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Mendes and Gosling are the parents of a baby girl called Esmeralda who is only 19-month-old.