Evacuated residents return home to Zhalgansay village in Atyrau region

The regional emergency situation in Zhalgansay village at 8 a.m. on 23 May is stable, the region is no longer in danger, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region.

Earlier, 143 residents of Zhalgansay village were temporarily accommodated in the secondary school named after D. Tolenov. Today, they are returning to their homes. Another 46 people staying with their relatives were also informed about the rumble. Work is now underway to return them to their homes. A total of two buses and six “GAZelle” vans are involved in the re-evacuation of the residents.

The water-washing dam is being reinforced. There were no instances of residential flooding or casualties.

The water level in Makhambet district is currently at 1,020 cm.

On 22 May at 23:41 p.m. there was a rupture of the dam at the entrance of the Zhalgansay village road. As a result, the water spread to the settlement.

Akim of the Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and akim of Makhambet district Kairat Nurlybayev were dispatched to the scene to oversee the resolution of the situation.

A total of 154 individuals were evacuated from the village to the district center due to the imminent threat of flooding.

The dam, which had been eroded by water, was fully restored at 04:20 a.m.. There were no instances of residential flooding or casualties. The power line was not toppled, however, reinforcement of the dam is currently underway, with additional reinforcement measures being implemented.

The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the scene was as follows: 842 personnel, 84 units of equipment, and 21 boats.