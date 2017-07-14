EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 14 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Evacuation announced in Central Japanese city of Inuyama amid heavy rains

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese authorities have announced evacuation for 74,000 residents of central Japanese city of Inuyama in Aichi Prefecture amid heavy rains, according to local media.

    Japanese authorities have announced evacuation for 74,000 residents of central Japanese city of Inuyama in Aichi Prefecture amid heavy rains, local media reported Friday.

    Heavy rainfall has hit Inuyama, with 120 mm of rain precipitation falling in a hour increasing the threat of a landslide, Sputnik reports.

    The lasting rainfalls on the Kyushu Island last week caused flooding and mudslides leaving up to 30 people dead.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!