Evacuation announced in Central Japanese city of Inuyama amid heavy rains

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese authorities have announced evacuation for 74,000 residents of central Japanese city of Inuyama in Aichi Prefecture amid heavy rains, according to local media.

Heavy rainfall has hit Inuyama, with 120 mm of rain precipitation falling in a hour increasing the threat of a landslide, Sputnik reports.



The lasting rainfalls on the Kyushu Island last week caused flooding and mudslides leaving up to 30 people dead.