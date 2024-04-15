Evacuation of citizens from flood-hit regions ongoing around the clock in Kazakhstan

The evacuation of citizens from flood-hit areas in the North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions and Uralsk city, West Kazakhstan region, is ongoing around the clock, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

894 people including 112 children were evacuated in the village of Bolshaya Malyshka in the North Kazakhstan region. The evacuees were accommodated in the temporary evacuation shelters and at their relatives’ houses in Penkovo village.

Rescuers of the Republication Operational and Rescue Team are evacuating the residents, farm animals and pets from summer houses in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan region.

Zhambyl region’s rescuers are pumping out meltwater in Atbasar, Akmola region. 20 adults and 25 children were evacuated to a safe area in Samarka village. Besides, 1,500 sandbags were laid to protect a secondary school there.