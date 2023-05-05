Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A growing number of countries continue to evacuate their diplomats and citizens in the third week of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and its surrounding areas, Anadolu Agency reported.

So far more than 50 countries, including Türkiye, China, Russia, the US, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Egypt, have evacuated thousands of diplomats and citizens by land, air, and sea amid the war that broke out on April 15 and a temporary cease-fire between the two warring government forces.

Regarding the ongoing violence in Sudan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Türkiyehas evacuated at least 2,061 people, including 1,763 of its nationals and 298 from 22 different countries, from Sudan amid weeks of fighting between the army and the paramilitary force.

Türkiye's Embassy in Khartoum would also be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan, a city and port on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan, from which evacuations would take plce, Cavusoglu added.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijanannounced that 26 Azerbaijani citizens in Sudan had been evacuated with the assistance of Türkiye.

USState Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday that three convoys led by US government have arrived in Port Sudan since Saturday, assisting in the evacuation of over 700 individuals, their family members, and nationals from partner countries. The US is working «tirelessly and around the clock» to ensure that those seeking US assistance in Sudan are aware of all evacuation options, Patel said during a daily press briefing.

Russiaannounced that it had evacuated more than 200 diplomats and citizens from Russia and former Soviet republics, as well as some other states, as the conflict in Sudan entered its third week, according to the Russian Zvezda TV channel.

On May 2, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstaninformed, that six Kazakhstani nationals had been evacuated from Sudan with the assistance of foreign embassies accredited in this country. They were brought to Kazakhstan via the neighboring countries - Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. One of the nationals of Kazakhstan, a member of UNICEF, is staying now at the UNICEF campus in Jordan. Another Kazakhstani citizen decided to voluntarily stay in the UAE. Four Kazakhstanis were brought to Kazakhstan.

The Foreign Ministry of Franceannounced in late April that 936 people had been evacuated, including French nationals, British, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians, and Swedes.

Iranhas evacuated 65 citizens since the conflict began in Sudan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kenani said.

Over 5,300 Egyptianshave been evacuated from Sudan, according to the Foreign Ministry. On Friday, another 2,648 people were brought to the country as part of the evacuation efforts. According to the ministry, there are over 10,000 Egyptians living in Sudan.