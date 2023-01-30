Evening in memory of famous ballet master to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the world of ballet, the teachers are treated with great respect and reverence. Memories of great events and significant achievements of outstanding choreographers are carefully preserved in the history of ballet. The name of the famous ballet master Tursynbek Nurkaliyev, one of the founders of choreographic art in the capital, is inscribed in the history of Kazakh ballet for centuries. On February 8, a Commemorative Evening «Thank You, Master!» will take place at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall, Kazinform cites the website of the Opera and Ballet Theater ‘Astana Opera’.

It is said that the ballet art remains immortal when there is a succession of generations. Tursynbek Nurkaliyev brought up an entire plethora of Kazakh dancers who will pass on their professional experience. Among them are famous dancers who bring glory to Kazakh art at home and abroad – the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Anel Rustemova, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, laureates of many international competitions Assel Shaikenova, Arman Urazov, Serik Nakyspekov, Daniyar Zhumatayev, Baurzhan Mekembayev. The audience will have an opportunity to appreciate their work as part of the Commemorative Evening.

Tursynbek Nurkaliyev had his own signature style. The concert program was compiled by his significant other, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, precisely on the principle of the famous ballet master’s work.

It will feature exciting choreographic compositions – A Story to Mark Hagerty’s music, Pavane to Fauré’s music, The Road to Shostakovich’s music, a duet from Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet, the famous duet Melody to Gluck’s music, which the maestro himself always performed with great success. Numbers from Tchaikovsky’s ballets The Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker, Minkus’s Don Quixote, Khachaturian’s Spartacus, a large-scale number Tatar Dance and Romance from Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai, The Dying Swan to Saint-Saëns’ music, Gopak from Solovyov-Sedoy’s ballet Taras Bulba and many others. Elmar Buribayev will be conducting the performance.

«Tursynbek Nurkaliyev was not just a leader, a teacher – he was a caring father to all ballet dancers. Whoever turned to him, he always helped and did everything to make the ballet youth feel welcomed and comfortable not only in the opera house, but also outside it. He was one of the few who agreed to work in conditions that were initially not the best at the stage of the capital’s formation. He lived in dormitory accommodation with the dancers. Thanks to his tireless work, academic ballet was founded in Astana. A person’s actions determine whether he is good or not. To me, he was the kindest person I have ever known. He told us: «Zhanym, balam, my child», and it was always a pleasure to hear these kind words,» Astana Opera’s principal dancer, world ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan recalls. «He saw the potential in me, and, in a sense, took a creative risk and gave me the opportunity to perform the leading roles in the productions of Spartacus, The Nutcracker and many others from the repertoire of our ballet company. He trusted me and I felt it. Tursynbek Nurkaliyev was a great professional, he understood all the nuances of classical art, he himself was an excellent dancer, and when we did poorly, he always made comments to us, gave professional advice. Now I miss his kind words the most: «My child, are you well, is everything all right?»… He was a father figure for the entire ballet company.»

Not only dancers miss the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, professor, famous ballet master Tursynbek Nurkaliyev. After all, he made a great contribution to the development of the country’s ballet art. His life was happy, bright and filled with deep meaning. The ballet master left behind a significant result of his professional work, which will always be of great value...

Photo: press service of the theater «Astana Opera»