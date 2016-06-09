Events in Aktobe shocked entire nation - Yegor Kappel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Each citizen of Kazakhstan has finally realized the responsibility for the future of our country, believes representative of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yegor Kappel.

"First of all, this is an unprecedented situation for our country. We all know about the policy of our President aimed at sovereignty of the country, stability in Kazakhstan. Of course, the attacks shocked everybody, but at the same time they united us and made the people of Kazakhstan stronger. Each citizen of Kazakhstan has finally realized the responsibility for the future of our country," Mr. Kappel said referring to the violent attacks that took place in Aktobe city on June 5 and claimed lives of innocent people.



He also expressed hope that terrorism would not spread in Kazakhstan.