Events in support of Amirzhan Kossanov take place in several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election platform of Amirzhan Kossanov, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been presented to residents of Zhambyl and Akmola regions, Kazinform reports.

Amirzhan Kossanov's election campaign team met with voters in the village of Tuimekent, Zhambyl region. At the meeting, the presidential candidate's platform was considered comprehensively and to the greatest possible extent. Moreover, the candidate's representatives clarified the focal points of interest.



A roundtable in support of Amirzhan Kossanov was held in Akmola region.

The attendees discussed the key lines of the election platform, shared their opinions. Over the course of the dialogue, members of the regional campaign office answered people's questions.