Every 6th EXPO visitor was at France Pavilion - Ambassador Etienne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne has held a press conference on the occasion of 25 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and France in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

But, of course, utmost attention at the press conference was paid to Astana EXPO 2017 and France Pavilion there.



Ambassador Etienne noted that he wants the French pavilion to be educating and exciting for guests at the same time.







He revealed that 348,558 people (or 16% of all visitors of the exhibition) have already visited France's Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017. That means that every 6th visitor of the exhibition was at the French Pavilion.



The French diplomat also pointed out that the pavilion attaches great importance to education.



"[At the pavilion,] we demonstrate the enterprises that work in the sphere of energy and innovations. There are associations responsible for new technologies. We organize a lot of conferences, meetings and educational workshops. For instance, French teachers from Kazakhstan came and participated in the 2-day workshops at the pavilion," said Francis Ettiene adding that that was arranged in association with the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.







"At the pavilion we also have an exhibition of robotics. This is the first time such an exhibition is organized in Astana. The exhibition will be arranged in Paris only after it wraps up in the Kazakh capital," Ambassador Etienne added.



Presently, France is the 6th leading trade partner of Kazakhstan. French companies are among the biggest investors of Kazakhstan's economy. Over the past 25 years, France has invested over €13 billion into Kazakhstan's economy.



