Every day we witness heroic deeds – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today President of Kazakhstan has addressed the participants of an online forum Biz Birgemiz (We Are Together), Kazinform reports.

In his address to the participants, the Head of State highlighted solidarity, perseverance, and sympathy had always been the traditional values of the nation. These qualities, according to him, helped Kazakhstanis to overcome the greatest hardships in the country’s history. «In the face of a common challenge, we stand together,» he emphasized.

President Tokayev stressed that Biz Birgemiz is the new motto of the Kazakhstani society. Every day, in his words, we witness heroic deeds of our healthcare workers, policemen, volunteers, and charity workers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that he had wanted to especially thank doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers for demonstrating their courage and undefeatable spirit every day.

The Biz Birgemiz online forum is held to commemorate and honor workers of healthcare, education and social protection spheres who continue to work amid the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.