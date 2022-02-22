EN
    11:29, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Every diplomatic effort needed to resolve Ukraine-Russia tensions – Kazakh FM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday Kazakhstan encourages every diplomatic effort to resolve Ukraine-Russia tensions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Tileuberdi told journalists on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting that Kazakhstan's Security Council is expected to convene in the next couple of hours to discuss its official stance on the Ukraine-Russia situation.

    Kazakhstan, in his words, is working on its official stance on the decree recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk republics by Russia. Mukhtar Tileuberdi emphasized that the recognition of these republics by the Republic of Kazakhstan is not in question. He went on to stress that Kazakhstan’s position will be based on international law and in line with the principles of the UN charter.

    He called on the entire international community to seek every diplomatic effort to diffuse tensions.

    Earlier TASS news agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

    For its part, Ukrinform news agency shared the address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky stating that Russia is violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.


