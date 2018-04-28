Every Kazakhstani makes a contribution to the country's development, Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that every Kazakhstanis makes a contribution to the country's development, our correspondent reports.

"Every Kazakhstanis makes a contribution to the country's development through his daily work... Each of us is taking part and making own contribution to general welfare and growing potential of Kazakhstan. The richer country the richer is every citizen," the Head of State said addressing the XXVI session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan underway in Astana.



As stated there, the national wealth is the public property. It is distributed through economic growth, the country's reserves channeled for infrastructure construction and social development.



For the years of independence 12,000 km of highways were built and reconstructed, 2,500 new railway lines were laid, 1,300 hospitals, clinics, above 1,500 schools, 500 kindergartens, 70 stadiums, 36 sports palaces, 70,000 sports areas were built.