Every Kazakhstani national can impact the country’s future development – Suleimenov (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The current elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament will help bring the political situation in the country in line with the reality surrounding us. Member of the Board (Minister for Economy and Financial Policy) of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Suleimenov said it in an interview to mass media.

As Suleimenov noted, voting is a civil duty of every person, “regardless to where you are.”

“The state gives a right and opportunity to express your will”, he said and added that these elections are of big importance for him and his family.

Suleimenov reminded that the previous parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan in 2012, explaining that the country’s political and economic situation has changed significantly since then.

“In my view, these elections to the Majilis of the Parliament may help bring the internal political situation in line with the reality surrounding us now. On one hand, they can help more clearly reflect what the society, the people want. On the other hand, this is a certain test for the ruling party. This is a big responsibility. Every Kazakhstani national has the right to influence the future development of the country in some or another way,” added he.

