Every Kazakhstani’s contribution is important for strengthening our independence – view

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Director of the Youth Resource Centre of Almaty region Aidyn Nurmukhambetov shared his impressions of participation in Nur Otan Party's XVII Extraordinary Congress held in Astana.

“It was a great honor for me to attend the Congress together with highly respected people who have been working long and hard for the benefit of our Motherland… I am confident that we will easily overcome the crisis thanks to the measures offered by the Leader of the Nation. As the Head of State said at the Congress, everyone in Kazakhstan – from the Government to the remote villages – must work as a whole in order to find the ways and opportunities for development and overcoming the risks. We should not forget that every Kazakhstani’s contribution is important for strengthening our independence,” said Nurmukhambetov.

“As for me, I was impressed by the President’s ideas on modernization of education sphere, socialization of youth and patriotic upbringing. The younger generation needs wise support from their older mentors,” he added.