AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Every third company in Aktobe region is with participation of Russian capital, according to "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" newspaper.

Recently Russia's Orenburg held V Eurasian Economic Forum which was attended by delegations from different regions of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Armenia. It is worth noting in the first eight months of the current year bilateral trade amounted to $573 million. To date there are more than 700 joint ventures in Aktobe region, 300 of which are with the participation of Russian capital. The region has created favorable climate for investors. Thus, in the region operate more than 1200 industrial enterprises, an industrial zone "Aktobe". In addition, Aktobe has launched a one stop principle service center for investors. Many companies of Aktobe have contacts with Orenburg region of Russia.