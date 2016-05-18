Every year Russian companies invest over USD 1 bln in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian companies invest over USD bln in Kazakhstan every year, trade representative of the Russian Federation in Kazakhstan Alexander Yakovlev told.

"The investment cooperation is actively developing between our countries. Russia companies invest over USD 1 bln in Kazakhstan every year, and participate in more than 502 projects implemented jointly by Russia and Kazakhstan," A. Yakovlev said.

According to him, the trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are now dynamically developing. "The trade turnover between the two countries made USD 15-17 bln last year. Presently, over 6 thousand Russian companies are actively working in Kazakhstan. Besides, the interregional cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Russia is also developing. More than 300 agreements are signed between our countries as of today. We plan to continue our cooperation in future," he emphasized.