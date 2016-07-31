'Everyone is equal before the law' - Karim Massimov comments on his violation of road traffic regulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has paid a fine for a road traffic violation on Astana - Borovoe highway. He informed via his Instagram account.

K.Massimov paid the fine of 10 605 tenge for the traffic violation.



The reason for the fee was a photography taken on Astana - Borovoe highway where cycling is prohibited.



The photography was published on the Instagram account of the Prime Minister and caused a public discourse among users. In addition to approving comments on healthy lifestyle of the Prime Minister, as well there were comments on the traffic violation.



The Prime Minister replied to the discussion in social networks and paid the fine noting that in Kazakhstan everyone is equal before the law.



Source: Government.kz