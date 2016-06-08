Everyone linked to terrorist attacks in Aktobe must be punished - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Vladimir Zhumakanov today, the president's press service reports.

During the meeting, Mr. Zhumakanov reported to President Nazarbayev on intermediary results of anti-terrorist operation in Aktobe region.



In his words, 13 terrorists linked to the violent attacks in Aktobe city have already been liquidated, 14 more wounded. 20 people linked to the attacks were identified and questioned. Presently, the committee is tracking down 6 more terrorists in Aktobe region.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is necessary to detain all people linked to the terrorist attacks in Aktobe region.



"We know they are in the region, we know who they are. Locals have been warned. We must detain each and every one of them. Liquidate everyone who puts up armed resistance. They must be punished to the full extent of law," the Kazakh leader emphasized.