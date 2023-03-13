«Everything Everywhere All at Once» dominates Oscars 2023 with seven trophies

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The Asian-led multiverse adventure «Everything Everywhere All at Once» turned out to be a big winner Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with seven trophies.

The film, a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can't seem to finish her taxes, took home Best Picture, Xinhua reports.

The film's Chinese-Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh took home Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance, becoming the first Asian woman to win an Oscar in the category.

The film also collected two other major acting awards -- Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

In addition, it also won Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Paul Rogers walked away with the Best Film Editing prize for the film.

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» has led nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, with 11 nominations.

«Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime,» Yeoh said during her acceptance speech. «For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility.»

«All Quiet on the Western Front,» the second-biggest winner of the night with four Academy Awards, became the third German film to win Best International Feature Film. The film also won Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

Ruth Carter made history by becoming the first Black woman to win two Oscars. She took home Best Costume Design for the Marvel sequel «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.» Carter also won in the same category in Oscars 2019 for «Black Panther.»

It was a strong night for South Asian artists and filmmakers as well. «Naatu Naatu,» the song from the Indian film «RRR,» made history with its win for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Another Indian film «The Elephant Whisperers» won Best Documentary Short at the Oscars. The documentary tells the story of an indigenous couple as they care for an orphaned baby elephant. The film explores the precious bond between the animal and his caretakers.