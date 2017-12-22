Everything will be new in the coming year: Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his advance greetings of New Year to children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I am always sincerely happy to convey my greetings on the upcoming New Year to you. After all, it is your holiday, the time of fun, fairy tales, and gifts. I am sure all of you have deserved this by you academic excellence, sports successes, and good deeds. Both children and adults are ready to enjoy this magical moment when one year will be replaced by another. In the coming year, everything will be new. You will achieve new accomplishments and victories, get new knowledge, and make amazing discoveries. At the same time, it is necessary to preserve love for our families, loyalty to friends, respect for teachers, pride in our Homeland, Kazakhstan," the Head of State said in a video shown on New Year's Eve parties for children that are underway all over the country.

"Every year our country gets better and better, confidently soaring to new heights and building a bright future for you. It is a great piece of luck for you to grow at such a time as all the ways are open for you, all your dreams will come true. I would like to wish you a happy upcoming New Year. Let it bring the best," he added.

In Astana, the Children's New Year Party on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was organized in the Palace of Schoolchildren. 200 children took part in the celebration including orphans, children of low-income families, those deprived of parental care, and children with special needs. Each child received sweets, a book, and a certificate for purchasing clothes worth KZT 85,000 on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, they were given a tour into "Nur Alem" sphere at the site of the Astana Expo 2017 exhibition.