Evgeni Plushenko to bring «The Nutcracker» ice show to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the World Tour, Evgeni Plushenko will present "The Nutcracker" fairy tale ice show in Astana as a gift to the 19th Anniversary of the capital.

"From 6th to 15th July, the world's best figure skaters and ice acrobats, champions of the Olympics and international competitions including Evgeni Plushenko, Irina Slutskaya, Nikita Mikhailov, Anastasia Martyusheva, Nodar Maisuradze and the famous Canadian figure skater Emanuel Sandhu will appear at Barys Arena stadium before the guests and citizens of Astana. The ice show is based on ‘The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' fairy tale by the German romantic writer Ernst Hoffmann and the music composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky," the City Culture, Archives and Documentation Department said.



It is noted that "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" was successfully used in many theatrical and artistic projects. However, it will be the first time when the audience will see this fairy tale on ice.



Evgeni Plushenko is a ten-time Russian national champion, a seven-time European champion, a three-time World champion, a two-time silver medalist of the Olympic Games, and two-time Olympic champion. Capital audiences have already seen the famous figure skater. Last year, the athlete was a guest in Astana as he participated in the world show "Snow King-2.Return".