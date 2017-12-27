Ex-CEO of SEC «Astana» now heads agricultural holding

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Aidarbek Khojanazarov, who previously held the post of the Chairman of the Management Board of Social-Entrepreneurial Corporation "Astana", was appointed the Director General of Ivolga-Holding LLP, Kazinform correspondent cites the company's press service.

Aidarbek Khojanazarov;s appointment is expected to revitalize the agricultural holding. Moreover, the goal is to enhance corporate management and boost key performance indicators of the company.



As Khojanazarov posted on social media, everyone has heard the company's name. Therefore, the new head decided to explain his decision.

"Despite it is one of the largest agricultural holdings not only in the country but in the world, especially in terms of area, for now, Ivolga has become a synonym of the word ‘crisis'. Why did I agree to head the sinking ship? Of course, not because of the problems the holding faces, but because of the company's opportunities to solve them. It bearsto remind that Ivolga is the largest agricultural holding in the country with great opportunities and potential. If handled properly, using all its capabilities, it must become one of the flagships of the country's economy. It will be my main goal for the near future," Aidarbek Khojanazarov says.

Aidarbek Khojanazarov was born on November 26, 1983, in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kazakh Economic University named after Turar Ryskulov with a degree in International Economics and from University of Dundee (Scotland) with a Master's degree.