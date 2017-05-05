EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:59, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-Chairman of Geology Committee to stay under arrest

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A court in Almaty city has sanctioned to extend the arrest of former Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Management Committee Bazarbai Nurabayev until early June, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The court №2 of Almaty city has decided to extend the arrest of former Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Management Committee Bazarbai Nurabayev until June 6," court's spokesperson Botagoz Bayanova said.

    As a reminder, Mr. Nurabayev was put under arrest on March 6, 2017. The National Bureau for Fighting Corruption claims he was caught in the act of accepting another $20,000 bribe from a representative of Akmola Gold LLP. According to the Bureau, it was not the first bribe Mr. Nurabayev accepted for helping contractors win contracts for subsurface use.

