Ex-Constitutional Council Chair gets new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-Constitutional Council Chair, Igor Rogov was appointed Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.

As previously reported, Rogov was dismissed his Constitutional Council position on December 11.

The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation is the largest non-profit foundation in Kazakhstan, created in 2000 on the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Foundation's work is aimed at supporting talented youth, developing social projects and civic initiatives, developing a competitive expert-analytical center.