Ex-deputy Almaty mayor to head Kazakh-Japanese enterprise

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rumil Taufikov has become Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tokyo Rope Almaty in accordance with the decision of managing company Tokyo Rope Manufacturing CO.LTD., Kazinform reports.

Apart from managing the company and implementing the project of construction of the Almaty hardware plant in the industrial park of the city, Mr Taufikov will be responsible for the program of the plant's products supply to the CIS member states and foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Norway.



According to Chairman of the Board of Tokyo Rope Manufacturing CO.LTD. Shigeo Tanaka, ‘this is a unique enterprise that has no analogue outside Japan'. The company will reportedly invest 3.6 billion tenge into the launch of the plant that will occupy the territory of 4 ha in the industrial zone. The Almaty hardware plant is expected to produce up to 17,000 tons per year. It is set to be put into service in 2018.



Tokyo Rope Almaty plant was launched last November with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Japanese Business Club and the Japanese industrial park were created in Almaty city after Nursultan Nazarbayev's trip to Japan.



As a reminder, prior to taking up the post at Tokyo Rope Almaty Mr Taufikov served as deputy mayor of Almaty city.