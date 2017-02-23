Ex-Deputy Chairman of KE detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Engineering Kanat Sultanbekov has been taken into custody, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the court.

It is reported that the court considered the petition of the NSC investigator and authorized a 2 months detention. Reasons for the detention were not announced.

As it was previously reported, Sultanbekov's powers as vice-president of KE were terminated earlier. Kanat Sultanbekov held the position since February 2015 and before that worked as deputy akim of Astana