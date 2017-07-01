Ex-Deputy Governor of Akmola region elected Senator

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Session of Akmola regional administration discussed the results of the Senate elections, Kazinform reports with reference to the akimat press service.

According to the Speaker of the regional election commission, it registered five candidates in Akmola region, including nominated by the regional, as well as Kokshetau and Tselinograd district maslikhats, first deputy akim of Akmola region Dauren Adilbekov.

"No complaints and appeals were received in the course of the election campaign or the voting day. For the first time, an electronic registration of electors was used in the course of these elections. We also had 11 international observers from the CIS Observer Mission, the Mission of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization attending the joint meeting of electors. In total, 271 deputies or 98.19% of their total number took part in voting. Following the electors' voting results candidate Dauren Adilbekov received 256 or 94.46% of votes," he said.

As of June 29, by the order of akim of the region, Mr. Adilbekov was relieved of his post as the first Deputy akim of the region.

Akim of the region congratulated Mr. Adilbekov on his election as the Senate Deputy and wished him success in the new place.