Ex-deputy head of BTA Bank: I was afraid to return to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Deputy Chairman of the Board of BTA Bank Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov explained why he did not return to Kazakhstan earlier, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Simple, it was fear. We know do not know there, there they say, that people are tortured and stuff here. Of course, we were afraid. Naturally, I was afraid as well. Clearly, Mukhtar Ablyazov himself impacted. He did not want me to come here, as I understand it", Zharimbetov said at a press conference.

"Most of the time I spent in England, as I have a political status there. Then - some time in Europe and Turkey. With regard to the costs, of course, Ablyazov's men were helping. I also had some personal savings as I have been doing business since 1989. Prior to joining the bank, I was quite a wealthy man. I was making a decent living doing different things and helping family", he added.

Today former deputy chairman of BTA Bank Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov spoke at a press conference with a statement. Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling funds of BTA Bank, according to investigators used a network of associates and collaborators. The Bank filed lawsuits against Mr Ablyazov and a number of his associates among them Former Deputy Chairman of the Board - Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov. Zharimbetov supposedly established a separate corporate business department №6, which functioned secretly from the rest of the business. Together with his cousin Gaziz, Zharimbetov was accused of hiding misappropriated funds invested in Ablyazov's real estate in London.