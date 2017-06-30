EN
    16:53, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-deputy head of Presidential Administration sentenced to 5 years

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, Kazinform reports.

    A court in Astana delivered the guilty verdict on June 13, 2017 behind closed doors.

    Ex-employee of the Presidential Administration Mailybayev and his colleague Nikolay Galikhin were detained earlier this year on suspicion of divulging state secrets.

    According to the verdict, Mailybayev will spend 5 years behind bars. His property will be confiscated. He will be banned from public office for life.

    Mr Galikhin received a suspended 4-year sentence and won't be eligible for public office for 3 years.

     

     

