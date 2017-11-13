Ex-European president to attend Astana Club session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former presidents of European countries are set to participate in the third session of the Astana Club themed Big Eurasia-2027: Confrontation or Partnership, Kazinform reports.

Serik Beisembayev, head of the domestic policy and social research program of the Institute of World Economics and Politics, told Kazinform correspondent that this year the Astana Club gathered not only experts, but also politicians, ex-presidents and foreign ministers. This, in his words, will lift the event to a brand new level. Participants are expected to discuss the most relevant political issues related to the development of Eurasian space, confrontation between the West and Russia (stricter sanctions) and how it will affect the entire continent, including the Central Asian region and Kazakhstan.



Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül, former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus and former President of Slovenia Danilo Türk are expected to take part in the open panel session with political experts called EU-Big Eurasia: Vectors of Cooperation and Development.



The 3rd Astana Club session will be traditionally held at Nazarbayev Center. In attendance at the event will be over 60 participants from 29 countries, including prominent politicians, ex-heads of state, diplomats and leading experts.