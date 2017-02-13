Ex-FM Steinmeier elected as President of Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

The German President is elected by the Federal Convention consisting 630 members of the Bundestag and 630 members of Germany's states. Steinmeier was supported by 931 members of the Federal Convention.



Steinmeier was a clear favorite for the post after Joachim Gauck who is 77 declared he would not run for the second term in June 2016.