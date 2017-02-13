EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:28, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-FM Steinmeier elected as President of Germany

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    The German President is elected by the Federal Convention consisting 630 members of the Bundestag and 630 members of Germany's states. Steinmeier was supported by 931 members of the Federal Convention.

    Steinmeier was a clear favorite for the post after Joachim Gauck who is 77 declared he would not run for the second term in June 2016.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!