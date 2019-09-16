Ex-governor of Kostanay rgn to chair ‘Tobol’ SEC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bazyl Zhakupov, former governor of Kostanay region, has been appointed to a position of Chairman of the Board of «Tobol» Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation» NC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bazyl Zhakupov is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute and Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics. In 2008-20198 he served as deputy Akim of Kostanay region, Akim of the region.