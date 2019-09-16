EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 16 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Ex-governor of Kostanay rgn to chair ‘Tobol’ SEC

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bazyl Zhakupov, former governor of Kostanay region, has been appointed to a position of Chairman of the Board of «Tobol» Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation» NC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Bazyl Zhakupov is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute and Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics. In 2008-20198 he served as deputy Akim of Kostanay region, Akim of the region.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Appointments, dismissals
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!