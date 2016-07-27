Ex-head of Kazakh Statistics Agency Anar Meshimbayeva denied parole

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Chairman of the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anar Meshimbayeva who is serving a prison sentence for embezzlement on a large scale has been denied parole.

The disgraced former head of the Statistic Agency was denied early parole from prison where she is serving a seven-year sentence.



The Iliyskiy district court of Almaty region reportedly denied her request twice.



It should be noted that Meshimbayeva has served only two years of her sentence which also included confiscation of property.



Criminal charges against the ex-head of the Statistics Agency were launched back in January 2010. An investigation found that Meshimbayeva who fled the country embezzled over 750 million tenge earmarked for the government procurement of services for the preparation of census tools for the 2009 national population census.



She was arrested in Russia in 2012 and extradited to Kazakhstan in September 2013.



Meshimbayeva was found guilty of embezzlement on a large scale by Yessilskiy district court of Astana city on February 14, 2014 and sentenced to seven years in prison.