Ex-head of Khabar 24 TV channel named President's deputy press secretary

Former head of Khabar 24 TV Channel Eldar Bakpayev was named the deputy press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Press secretary of the President Berik Uali took to his Facebook account to welcome the appointment and wish his colleague good luck.

According to him, throughout the years of work in the TV production industry Eldar Bakpayev garnered extensive experience and unique style of work.