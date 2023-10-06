EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:03, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Ex-head of Khabar 24 TV channel named President's deputy press secretary

    Appointment
    Photo: Facebook.com/Berik Uali

    Former head of Khabar 24 TV Channel Eldar Bakpayev was named the deputy press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. 

    Press secretary of the President Berik Uali took to his Facebook account to welcome the appointment and wish his colleague good luck.

    According to him, throughout the years of work in the TV production industry Eldar Bakpayev garnered extensive experience and unique style of work.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!