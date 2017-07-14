Ex-head of Mangystau healthcare dept has jail term extended

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The case of the ex-head of the regional health department Maral Kadir was considered in the judicial collegium for criminal cases of the Mangistau regional court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On May 5, after four facts of extortion from her subordinates were proved in court, the former head of healthcare department of Mangistau region was sentenced to 7 years in a general regime facility with confiscation of property. The judge took into account the mitigating circumstances - the defendant has an underage daughter.

"Maral Kadir was convicted for "Repeated acceptance of a bribe by extortion". By the decision of the court, the verdict of the Aktau City Court of May 5, 2017, was changed. With the application of Part 4 of Article 55 of the Criminal Code and she was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment. And according to the spokesperson of the Mangistau Regional Court, Gaukhar Nurkhanova, the rest of the verdict remained unchanged, the defendant's and their lawyer's appellate complaint, as well as the prosecutor's appeal, were left without satisfaction."

It should be noted that Maral Kadir was found guilty under all the above points and parts of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition to criminal punishment and property confiscation, the defendant is deprived of the right to hold certain positions for life.

The court decision came into force.