Ex-Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Salidat Kairbekova has passed away.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov took to his Twitter to extend his condolences to her family and loved ones.



"I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of Salidat Kairbekova on the occasion of her untimely passing," he wrote in a post.



Salidat Kairbekova was born on August 1, 1961 in Karaganda region.



Ms Kairbekova took up the post of the Minister of Healthcare in 2010. In August 2014, she was named Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development.



In October 2015 she was appointed as Chairman of "National Medical Holding" JSC.