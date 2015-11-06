EN
    08:59, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Ex-Kazakh tennis player announces retirement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Ksenia Pervak who represented Kazakhstan for almost two years from 2011 till 2013 internationally have announced her retirement from professional tennis, livesport.ru reports.

    "It was an invaluable experience, tennis gave me a lot. It's hard to say whether I would do it all again, but I will look back at that period of my life with a smile! Right now I'm stepping into the new chapter of my life," Pervak said of her retirement. Over her professional sports career, the 24-year-old Pervak has won one WTA title at Tashkent Open in 2011 and eleven ITF tournaments. In 2009, Pervak won the 2009 Australian Open junior grand slam singles tournament.

