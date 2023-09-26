Ex-minister becomes deputy of Kazakh Senate

Darkhan Kydyrali has been appointed as a deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform cites the chamber’s press service.

Born on April 16, 1974 in South Kazakhstan region, Kydyrali is a graduate of Kazakhstani and foreign universities.

Throughout his career, Kydyrali worked at the Yassawi International Kazakh and Turkish University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He served at the Presidential Culture Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazaqstan TV Channel, Ministry of Education and Science, and President’s Executive Office.

In 2012 he became the Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkic Council and was elected and reelected as the President of the Turkic Academy in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Between 2016 and 2021 he was the Chairman of the Board of JSC “Republican Newspaper “Egemen Qazaqstan”.

In September 2022 he was named the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.