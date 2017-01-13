EN
    09:21, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-minister Bishimbayev arrested

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev was arrested, Kazinform correspondent cites the National Bureau for Anti-Corruption.

    "On January 12, Kuandyk Bishimbayev was arrested on Court number 2 of Almaty district of Astana authorization. Bishimbayev is accused of repeatedly receiving large bribes, in a group with a premeditated agreement. Pre-trial investigation is underway", Bureau's statement reads.

    It was previously reported that the ex-Minister was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau   on January 10. Bishimbayev is suspected of repeatedly receiving large bribes, in a group with a premeditated agreement. He reportedly spent illegally obtained money on personal needs.

    Earlier Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on recent staff changes at the Ministry of National Economy at the meeting with the senior staff of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Minister of National Economy Bishimbayev was dismissed from the office since he is under investigation," said President Nazarbayev adding that his work at the Baiterek Holding had aroused concern.

