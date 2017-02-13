Ex-minister Bishimbayev embezzled 1B tenge - Anti-corruption bureau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" reportedly embezzled 1 billion tenge (over $3 million) during the construction of a glass plate plant in the city of Kyzylorda, Kazinform has learnt from the National Bureau for Counter-corruption.

To this end, Bishimbayev and his associates masterminded the criminal conspiracy and embezzled the money through two contractors - Orda Glass LLP and Shymkentkhimmontazh LLP. D. Ibrashev, Zh. Issabek, S. Nurlybek and M. Kozhabayev were involved into the criminal scheme.



According to the bureau, within the framework of the scheme Bishimbayev pocketed at least $2 million. He has been under arrest since late 2016.



A court in Astana city sanctioned arrest of Zh. Issabek, S. Nurlybek and M. Kozhabayev. D. Ibrashev was put under house arrest.



The pretrial investigation is underway.