    12:30, 05 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Ex-Minister of Defense Bektanov gave unlawful orders during tragic January events - investigators

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The hearing of the case of ex-Minister of Defense Bektanov is still ongoing, according to Prosecutor General Berik Assylov who said it at the plenary session of the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.

    «It is believed that during the emergency situation period, he issued apparently unlawful orders and left strategic facilities unprotected. The former Defense Minister did not take measures to restore constitutional order in the country,» said Assylov.

    He added that the participants of the riots, namely in Almaty, had huge numerical superiority.

    «They broke the cordon, suppressed police and National Guard forces, terrorized the population. As a result, people died at the hands of criminals, cities were robbed and burned. Bektanov is accused of abuse of authority committed in a combat situation (Article 451, part 3, Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan). The final legal assessment of his actions and the punishment will be determined by the court,» stressed Berik Assylov.

    Photo: ТАSS
