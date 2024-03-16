Ex-Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat to helm National Children’s Rehabilitation Center

Ex-Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat has been appointed the chief of the NJSC National Children’s Rehabilitation Center

Azhar Giniyat is a graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute, Yessenov Aktau State University and Almaty Management University.

She started her professional career in 1993 as a pediatrician in Atyrau city.

In 2001-2005 she worked as deputy head of Healthcare Department of Mangistau region and in 2005 was appointed the head of that department.

In 2008, she joined the Ministry of Healthcare.

Prior to the recent appointment, she served as the deputy head of the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration, Vice Minister of Healthcare (2020-2022) and Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan (2022-2024).