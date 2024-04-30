Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev detained

Yerlan Turgumbayev, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, has been detained as part of the criminal case launched against him on abuse of power in connection with the tragic events of January 2022, a source told Kazinform News Agency.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has already confirmed this information.

On March 20, Turgumbayev was questioned by the prosecution authorities.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, "Yerlan Turgumbayev was detained on April 29, for abuse of power and official powers, resulting in grave consequences (Article 362, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan) under Article 128 of the Criminal Proceedings Code of Kazakhstan."

Given that the criminal case contains information that constitutes state secrets, other data from the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure.

Turgumbayev assumed the office of Kazakhstan’s Internal Affairs Minister in 2019 and was relieved of this post in February 2022, after January events. Later, for a six-month period, he held the post of the Advisor to the President and in 2023 he was appointed the Permanent Representative of the SCO RATS.