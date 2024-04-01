EN
    13:02, 01 April 2024

    Ex-National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan to head KazEnergy Association

    Alibek Kuantyrov
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Ex-National Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov is appointed the director general of KazEnergy Association, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the telegram Channel of the Oil and Gas Council of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Atyrau is a graduate of Tomsk State University, and Michigan University. Member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Pool.

    Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Economy and Budget Planning Ministry.

    In 2021-2022 held the post of the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, and in 2022-2024 served as the National Economy Minister.

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan KAZENERGY Appointments
