Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom regains consciousness after apparent overdose

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former professional basketball player Lamar Odom has regained consciousness three days after he was found unresponsive inside a Nevada brothel.

Odom spoke and gave a thumbs-up greeting from his hospital bed on Friday morning, said JaNean Mercer, a spokeswoman for the Odom family, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.

He had been on life support after being found on Tuesday with blood coming from his nose and mouth.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star has long struggled with addiction.

Police said that an employee of Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada, told emergency services dispatchers that Odom, 35, had been taking cocaine and libido enhancers.

Employees said Odom had spent several days at the brothel.

Odom's estranged wife, reality television star Khloe Kardashian, had been making medical decisions on his behalf.

He and Kardashian were married in 2009 in a ceremony that was taped for US television network E!.

US media report that although Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, it had yet to be processed.

Odom won the NBA championship with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

He last played in the NBA in 2013 with the Clippers.