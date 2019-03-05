Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn granted bail after over 3 months in detention

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Tokyo court approved Tuesday the release of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on bail of 1 billion yen ($9 million) following more than 100 days of detention over financial misconduct allegations, Kyodo News reports.

After the bail money is paid and if all goes smoothly, Ghosn could walk out of the Tokyo Detention House possibly Wednesday. Late Tuesday, the Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal from prosecutors.



It is to be recalled that in November 2018, Carlos Ghosn was arrested for alleged financial misconduct.