    09:07, 21 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Ex-opponent advises Golovkin to move up in weight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's former opponent Briton Martin Murray (34-4-1, 16 KOs) believes that the undefeated Kazakhstani should move up in weight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "I still feel that I can become a world champion and beating a class fighter like Rosado on a big show that I am still well capable of landing a belt. Middleweight was all tied up with Golovkin but super-middleweight was more so I moved up. Having gone up there and fought the best up there, they are big guys and I feel that I am better placed at middleweight," Murray told ESPN.

    "Golovkin still has all the belts but he might have to move up to get the fights he wants and that could open things up once more," the British boxer added.

    Murray will take on Gabriel Rosado (23-10, 13 KOs) at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on April 22.

