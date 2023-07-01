EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 01 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Ex-Petropavlovsk mayor receives new appointment in N Kazakhstan

    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Former akim (mayor) of Petropavlovsk Ruslan Anbayev has been appointed as the akim (head) of Gabit Musrepov district in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Hailing from North Kazakhstan region, Ruslan Anbayev, 45, is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University named after Manash Kozybayev.

    Throughout his career he worked mostly in the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region. He headed Mamlyutsk and Taynshin districts in the region. He also was deputy head of the office of akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region.

    Since August 2022 he has been serving as the mayor of Petropavlovsk.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!