Ex-player of Brazil national football team comes to FC Irtysh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Carlos Eduardo, an ex-player of the Brazilian national team and German club 1899 Hoffenheim, has arrived In Kazakhstan today to join local FC Irtysh, Sportinform reports.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is known for being a player of Hoffenheim of Germany, as well as Russian FC Rubin Kazan where he moved for EUR 20 million. He also played for Grêmio, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, and Vitória. 10 years ago, he was named as one of the most promising players in Brazil. He has played 6 matches for the national team.



The terms of Carlos Eduardo's arrival at the club of Pavlodar are still unknown. However, it's unlikely that a player of that stature would agree to come for a try-out. He is likely to sign a contract with FC Irtysh in the near future.