Ex-PM of Japan wishes Kazakhstan success at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Head of the Organizing Committee for the 2020 Summer Olympics and former Prime Minister of Japan Yoshiro Mori on June 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Mr. Mori lauded socioeconomic achievements of Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, having stressed that Kazakhstan has been contributing greatly to maintenance of international peace and security for many years.



At the meeting, Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev spoke about Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives, including the Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century, in detail.



The sides also touched upon the perspectives of promotion of the bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation given that Kazakhstan will host the 2017 Winter Universiade and Japan - the 2020 Summer Olympics.



In conclusion, Mr. Mori wished Kazakhstani athletes success at the upcoming Rio Olympics in August.